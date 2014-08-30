Nagpur, Aug 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Notable fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported a sharp fall on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also affected prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,000 34,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,100 34,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,200-38,800 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-36,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,300, Washim - 38,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 623 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 583 590 Cottonseed refined 610 620 Cottonseed solvent 590 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 631 Soyoil Solvent 585 592 Cottonseed refined 611 618 Cottonseed solvent 590 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 630 Soyoil Solvent 584 588 Cottonseed refined oil 611 621 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 635 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 633 637 JALNA Soyoil refined 630 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 636, Pachora - 632, Parbhani - 639, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 633, Supa - 635, Sangli - 637. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,500-33,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *