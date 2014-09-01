Nagpur, Sept 1 soyabean and sunflower refined oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,000 32,600-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,100 32,700-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,300 37,000-37,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-36,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,500-36,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,100, Washim - 38,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 622 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 582 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 670 680 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 625 Soyoil Solvent 583 586 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 626 Soyoil Solvent 583 587 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 630 632 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 629 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 630 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 636 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 634, Baramati - 635, Chalisgaon - 635, Pachora - 630, Parbhani - 637, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 634, Sangli - 636. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 9.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)