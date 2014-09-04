Nagpur, Sept 4 Soyabean and linseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable
hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from
South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oils quoted static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
suffered heavily on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall on
NCDEX, no takers to soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor
quality arrival also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,000-36,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,100-36,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,200-37,500 37,200-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-36,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,200-36,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,700,
Washim - 38,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 622
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 582
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 770 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 625 624
Soyoil Solvent 584 583
Cottonseed refined 611 611
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 621
Soyoil Solvent 585 582
Cottonseed refined oil 611 611
Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 629
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 629
JALNA
Soyoil refined
633 628
NANDED
Soyoil refined 636 634
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637,
Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 633, Parbhani - 640,
Koosnoor - 635, Solapur - 635, Supa - 637, Sangli - 639.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,900-33,400 32,900-33,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *