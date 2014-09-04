Nagpur, Sept 4 Soyabean and linseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall on NCDEX, no takers to soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,000-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,100-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,200-37,500 37,200-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,200-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,700, Washim - 38,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 622 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 582 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 624 Soyoil Solvent 584 583 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 621 Soyoil Solvent 585 582 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 629 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 629 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 628 NANDED Soyoil refined 636 634 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 633, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 635, Solapur - 635, Supa - 637, Sangli - 639. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,900-33,400 32,900-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *