Nagpur, Sept 5 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. This season's monsoon failure, good rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-36,000 33,000-35,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-36,600 33,100-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,000-35,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-36,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,300, Washim - 37,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 625 Soyoil Solvent 584 584 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 585 585 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 632 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 636 636 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 633, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 635, Solapur - 635, Supa - 637, Sangli - 639. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,900-33,400 32,900-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)