Nagpur, Sept 6 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers for festival season amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on renewed demand from South-based traders. Good hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on increased buying support from local crushing plants and restricted arrival from producing belts. Upward trend in soyabean oil, weak monsoon in this season and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-36,200 32,800-35,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-36,300 32,900-36,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-35,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-35,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 627 622 Soyoil Solvent 587 582 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 624 Soyoil Solvent 587 585 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 635 634 JALNA Soyoil refined 635 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 635 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 638, Solapur - 638, Supa - 639, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,900-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)