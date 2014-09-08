Nagpur, Sept 8 Soyabean and linseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Fresh hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 560 586 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 629 625 Soyoil Solvent 589 586 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 628 624 Soyoil Solvent 588 585 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 638 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 634 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 641, Sangli - 641. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market on Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Anant Chaturthi.