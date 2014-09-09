Nagpur, Sept 9 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Revival of monsoon in all over Vidarbha, sharp fall on NCDEX, increased supply in Madhya Pradesh mandi and poor quality arrival also said to be the reasons for downward trend in soyabean prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,200 33,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,300 33,100-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-35,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,500-35,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,300, Washim - 37,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 631 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 589 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 628 631 Soyoil Solvent 589 592 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 628 630 Soyoil Solvent 588 590 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 638 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 635 637 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 638 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 638, Supa - 639, Sangli - 639. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.8 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *