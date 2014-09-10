Nagpur, Sept 10 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Weak trend on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, easy condition in soybean oil and no takers to soymeal also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,000 30,300-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,100 30,400-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,200-36,000 35,000-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,200-32,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,500-33,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Washim - 37,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 586 589 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 628 Soyoil Solvent 585 589 Cottonseed refined 611 611 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 630 Soyoil Solvent 587 590 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 635 637 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 633 637 JALNA Soyoil refined 636 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 635 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 638, Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 635, Parbhani - 637, Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 638, Supa - 636, Sangli - 638. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 93 per cent Rainfall : 1.6 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *