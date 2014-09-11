Nagpur, Sept 11 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell by about one dollar per tonne in a day. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 589 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 626 Soyoil Solvent 583 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 626 Soyoil Solvent 583 585 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 635 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 631 635 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 632 635 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 632, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 635, Supa - 633, Sangli - 636. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 80 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi of Nagpur APMC remained closed today in respect of death of a broker. * * * *