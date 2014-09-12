Nagpur, Sept 12 Barring a fall in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment and no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-31,500 30,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-31,600 30,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,200-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,200-32,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,500-33,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Washim - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 640 650 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 623 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 611 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 631 631 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 632, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 635, Supa - 633, Sangli - 636. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 42.4 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *