Nagpur, Sept 12 Barring a fall in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil
market also affected sentiment and no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and
watch move, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in
ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices here, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-31,500 30,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-31,600 30,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,200-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,200-32,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,500-33,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Washim - 32,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 640 650
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 623 623
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined oil 611 611
Cottonseed solvent oil 592 592
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
631 631
JALNA
Soyoil refined
633 633
NANDED
Soyoil refined 632 632
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 632, Parbhani - 634,
Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 635, Supa - 633, Sangli - 636.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 33,100,
Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 42.4 mm
FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32
and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *