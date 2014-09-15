Nagpur, Sept 15 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers for festival season amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Healthy rise on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, coconut KP oil suffered heavily on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oils because of good supply from producing belts. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported fresh fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Revival of monsoon in parts of regions, no takers to soymeal and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,600-31,500 31,000-32,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,700-31,600 31,100-32,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-32,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,200-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 592 588 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,820 2,840 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 628 Soyoil Solvent 591 589 Cottonseed refined 618 617 Cottonseed solvent 599 595 AKOLA Soyoil refined 630 628 Soyoil Solvent 590 588 Cottonseed refined oil 620 617 Cottonseed solvent oil 599 596 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 637 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 634 JALNA Soyoil refined 641 637 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 641, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 640, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -31,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (71.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *