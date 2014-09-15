Nagpur, Sept 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down heavily on poor buying support from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in overseas soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,500 31,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,600 31,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,400-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,700-32,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 586 Cottonseed refined 615 612 Cottonseed solvent 595 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 629 624 Soyoil Solvent 589 583 Cottonseed refined 613 610 Cottonseed solvent 595 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 629 623 Soyoil Solvent 587 583 Cottonseed refined oil 617 611 Cottonseed solvent oil 595 592 DHULIA Soyoil refined 638 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 638 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 638 634 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 641, Pachora - 637, Parbhani - 639, Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 640, Supa - 638, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -31,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 12.2 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *