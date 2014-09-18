Nagpur, Sept 18 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. High moisture
content arrival, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and release of stock
from stockists also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-32,100 29,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-32,200 29,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,000-32,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 28,600-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 641
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 600
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,370 1,370
Sunflower oil refined 640 640
Linseed oil 790 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 643 640
Soyoil Solvent 603 599
Cottonseed refined 623 619
Cottonseed solvent 603 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 644 638
Soyoil Solvent 604 600
Cottonseed refined oil 624 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 604 599
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 649
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 649
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 652
NANDED
Soyoil refined 654 650
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653,
Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 652, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 655,
Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 654, Supa - 652, Sangli - 656.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,700-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *