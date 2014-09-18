Nagpur, Sept 18 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. High moisture content arrival, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,100 29,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-32,200 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,000-32,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,600-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 600 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,370 1,370 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 643 640 Soyoil Solvent 603 599 Cottonseed refined 623 619 Cottonseed solvent 603 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 644 638 Soyoil Solvent 604 600 Cottonseed refined oil 624 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 599 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 652 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 652, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 654, Supa - 652, Sangli - 656. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *