Nagpur, Sept 19 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stock arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 644 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 604 604 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 815 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,375 1,370 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil Solvent 603 603 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 603 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil Solvent 604 604 Cottonseed refined oil 624 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 656 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 652, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 654, Supa - 652, Sangli - 656. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (74.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is open today but there is no auctions because of Soyabean and Foodgrain Brokers' Association election.