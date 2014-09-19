Nagpur, Sept 19 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stock arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada mainly
pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted
sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend here as no trader was in mood for any commitment
because of downward trend in American soya digam prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders. Easy
condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 644 644
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 604 604
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 815 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,375 1,370
Sunflower oil refined 640 640
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 643 643
Soyoil Solvent 603 603
Cottonseed refined 623 623
Cottonseed solvent 603 603
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 644 644
Soyoil Solvent 604 604
Cottonseed refined oil 624 624
Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 655
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 653
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 656
NANDED
Soyoil refined 654 654
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653,
Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 652, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 655,
Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 654, Supa - 652, Sangli - 656.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,700-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (74.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.2 mm
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is open today but there is no auctions because of Soyabean and Foodgrain
Brokers' Association election.