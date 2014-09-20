Nagpur, Sept 20 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Weak groundnut crop reports and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices also helped to push up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here as supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, estimates of weak output in this season and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 29,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 29,100-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,000-32,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,600-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 644 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 604 604 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,370 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil Solvent 603 603 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 603 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil Solvent 604 604 Cottonseed refined oil 624 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 656 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 652, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 654, Supa - 652, Sangli - 656. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius (94.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius (72.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *