Nagpur, Sept 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices opened on weak note at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on poor demand from local crushing plants amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,900-32,600 29,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,000-32,700 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,200-32,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,500-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,200, Washim - 33,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 604 Cottonseed refined 620 625 Cottonseed solvent 600 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 643 Soyoil Solvent 600 603 Cottonseed refined 620 623 Cottonseed solvent 600 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 644 Soyoil Solvent 600 604 Cottonseed refined oil 621 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 601 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 652 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 650 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 652 655 NANDED Soyoil refined 651 656 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 652, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 651, Supa - 649, Sangli - 653. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Patly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *