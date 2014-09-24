Nagpur, Sept 24 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,800 29,000-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,900 29,100-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,200, Washim - 33,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 604 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 642 Soyoil Solvent 604 601 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 645 642 Soyoil Solvent 605 603 Cottonseed refined oil 621 621 Cottonseed solvent oil 601 601 DHULIA Soyoil refined 657 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 655 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 657 655 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 651 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 656, Supa - 654, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (71.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *