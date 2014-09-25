Nagpur, Sept 25 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered on renewed demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Moohrat trading (first day arrival of this season) in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Nearly 400 soyabean bags reported for auction on very first day of the auction. More than 19 per cent moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,000 29,000-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,100-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,200, Washim - 33,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 654 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 614 Cottonseed refined 630 620 Cottonseed solvent 610 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 640 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 649 Soyoil Solvent 620 611 Cottonseed refined 630 620 Cottonseed solvent 610 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 660 648 Soyoil Solvent 620 613 Cottonseed refined oil 631 621 Cottonseed solvent oil 611 601 DHULIA Soyoil refined 673 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 675 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674, Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,500-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *