Nagpur, Sept 26 The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the
second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing Dusshera festival, amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from
South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today recovered strongly on
renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils because of
downward trend in international edible oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Delay in
soyabean arrival of this season in Madhya Pradesh mandi and enquiries from South-
based plants helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction.
High moisture content soyabean (nearly 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per
tonne, according to sources
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,100 28,500-32,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,100 28,600-32,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 830 820
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380
Sunflower oil refined 650 640
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined oil 631 631
Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 673 673
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
675 675
JALNA
Soyoil refined
672 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674,
Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 677.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,700-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900
Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *