Nagpur, Sept 26 The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing Dusshera festival, amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today recovered strongly on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils because of downward trend in international edible oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Delay in soyabean arrival of this season in Madhya Pradesh mandi and enquiries from South- based plants helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction. High moisture content soyabean (nearly 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,100 28,500-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,100 28,600-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 650 640 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined oil 631 631 Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611 DHULIA Soyoil refined 673 673 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 675 675 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674, Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *