Nagpur, Sept 27 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as increased overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid adequate stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auction. New soyabean (nearly 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,500 28,500-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,600 28,600-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 623 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 659 660 Soyoil Solvent 618 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 660 Soyoil Solvent 618 620 Cottonseed refined oil 631 631 Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 673 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 673 675 JALNA Soyoil refined 670 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673, Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,200 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *