Nagpur, Sept 29 Groundnut oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil reported demand from North-based traders also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, rapeseed oil too recovered strongly on increased demand from traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up here on renewed seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction. New soyabean (nearly 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 28,400-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 28,500-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined oil 631 631 Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 671 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 673 673 JALNA Soyoil refined 670 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673, Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,700-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.5 degree Celsius (70.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *