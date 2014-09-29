Nagpur, Sept 29 Groundnut oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid weak supply from
producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
groundnut oil reported demand from North-based traders also pushed up prices, according to
sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, rapeseed oil too recovered strongly on increased demand from
traders amid thin arrival from producing regions.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up here on renewed seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also
boosted prices. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction. New soyabean (nearly
19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne, according to
sources
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,000 28,400-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-33,100 28,500-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 830
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,380
Sunflower oil refined 650 650
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 618 618
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 658 658
Soyoil Solvent 618 618
Cottonseed refined oil 631 631
Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 671 671
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
673 673
JALNA
Soyoil refined
670 670
NANDED
Soyoil refined 671 671
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673,
Baramati - 676, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,700-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900
Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.5 degree Celsius (70.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
