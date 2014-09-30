Nagpur, Sept 30 Soyabean and groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported staticin thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and groundnut oil as supply reported weak from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, good arrival Madhya Pradesh mandi and easy condition in overseas soyabean market also affected sentiment. Inferior quality soyabean (about 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,500 28,400-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,600 28,500-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,800-30,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Washim - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 658 Soyoil Solvent 620 617 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 658 Soyoil Solvent 619 618 Cottonseed refined oil 631 631 Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 671 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 673 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,800-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.3 degree Celsius (70.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *