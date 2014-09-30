Nagpur, Sept 30 Soyabean and groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils
reported staticin thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and groundnut oil as supply reported weak
from producing regions.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. No takers to soymeal, good arrival Madhya Pradesh mandi and easy condition
in overseas soyabean market also affected sentiment. Inferior quality soyabean
(about 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-31,500 28,400-32,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-31,600 28,500-32,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,800-30,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Washim - 32,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,400
Sunflower oil refined 650 650
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 658
Soyoil Solvent 620 617
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 658
Soyoil Solvent 619 618
Cottonseed refined oil 631 631
Cottonseed solvent oil 611 611
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 674 671
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
676 674
JALNA
Soyoil refined
673 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 673 670
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 677.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,800-32,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900
Akola -31,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.3 degree Celsius (70.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *