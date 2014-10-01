Nagpur, Oct 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content supply. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down this oilseed prices. Poor quality soyabean (more than 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-32,200 28,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,100-32,300 28,100-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,200-31,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,800-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,300, Washim - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 625 Cottonseed refined 640 630 Cottonseed solvent 620 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 669 662 Soyoil Solvent 629 622 Cottonseed refined 640 633 Cottonseed solvent 620 612 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 662 Soyoil Solvent 630 624 Cottonseed refined oil 641 631 Cottonseed solvent oil 621 611 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 683 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 683, Solapur - 686, Supa - 684, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 31,400-32,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,900 Akola -30,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,200, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow and on Friday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera respectively. * * * *