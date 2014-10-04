Nagpur, Oct 4 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined heavily on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp fall on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 800 bags reported auction here and poor quality soyabean (more than 19 per cent moisture content) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,700-31,000 28,000-31,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,800-31,100 28,100-31,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,000-31,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,200-31,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,700, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,300, Washim - 32,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 669 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 632 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 666 Soyoil Solvent 621 627 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 667 Soyoil Solvent 622 627 Cottonseed refined oil 641 641 Cottonseed solvent oil 621 621 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,500-31,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *