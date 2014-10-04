Nagpur, Oct 4 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils reported steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined heavily on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported sharp fall on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 800 bags
reported auction here and poor quality soyabean (more than 19 per cent moisture
content) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,700-31,000 28,000-31,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,800-31,100 28,100-31,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,000-31,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,200-31,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,700, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,300,
Washim - 32,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 669
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 632
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410
Sunflower oil refined 650 650
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 666
Soyoil Solvent 621 627
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 662 667
Soyoil Solvent 622 627
Cottonseed refined oil 641 641
Cottonseed solvent oil 621 621
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 674 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
676 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined
673 677
NANDED
Soyoil refined 671 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 673, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 674, Sangli - 687.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,500-31,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900
Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 21
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
