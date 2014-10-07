Nagpur, Oct 7 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam zoomed up in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)moved down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soymeal, good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices. About 1,000 bags reported auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent moisture) was available at Rs 26,100 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-31,400 27,600-31,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-31,400 27,700-31,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,000-31,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 26,500-31,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 29,750, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 632 Cottonseed refined 650 640 Cottonseed solvent 630 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 650 650 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 669 Soyoil Solvent 635 629 Cottonseed refined 650 640 Cottonseed solvent 650 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 671 Soyoil Solvent 637 639 Cottonseed refined oil 651 641 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 621 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 683 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 683, Solapur - 686, Supa - 684, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *