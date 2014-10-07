Nagpur, Oct 7 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today flared up in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a
firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam zoomed up in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand
from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas arrival
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)moved
down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
No takers to soymeal, good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and increased
supply from producing regions also pushed down prices. About 1,000 bags reported
auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent moisture) was
available at Rs 26,100 per tonne, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-31,400 27,600-31,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-31,400 27,700-31,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,000-31,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 26,500-31,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 29,750, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 672
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 632
Cottonseed refined 650 640
Cottonseed solvent 630 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410
Sunflower oil refined 650 650
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 669
Soyoil Solvent 635 629
Cottonseed refined 650 640
Cottonseed solvent 650 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 677 671
Soyoil Solvent 637 639
Cottonseed refined oil 651 641
Cottonseed solvent oil 631 621
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 684 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
686 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined
683 677
NANDED
Soyoil refined 681 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 685,
Koosnoor - 683, Solapur - 686, Supa - 684, Sangli - 687.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900
Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.1 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *