Nagpur, Oct 8 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the
third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong because of delay in oilseed crop reports in this season and
repeated enquiries from South-based traders, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
linseed oil today jacked up on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak
supply from crushing plants.
* Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here because of weak overseas
supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Strong rally in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants
also pushed up prices. About 1,500 bags reported auction here and high moisture
content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,900 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,500 27,100-31,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,600 27,200-32,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 27,000-32,000
Amravati 100 26,900-31,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 26,700-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 30,500, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 677
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 637
Cottonseed refined 660 650
Cottonseed solvent 640 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,410
Sunflower oil refined 660 650
Linseed oil 810 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 675
Soyoil Solvent 637 633
Cottonseed refined 658 650
Cottonseed solvent 628 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 678 674
Soyoil Solvent 638 634
Cottonseed refined oil 659 652
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 631
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 686 682
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
688 684
JALNA
Soyoil refined
684 679
NANDED
Soyoil refined 683 679
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685,
Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 687,
Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900
Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *