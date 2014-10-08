Nagpur, Oct 8 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong because of delay in oilseed crop reports in this season and repeated enquiries from South-based traders, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oil today jacked up on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. * Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here because of weak overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Strong rally in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,500 bags reported auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,500 27,100-31,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,600 27,200-32,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,000-32,000 Amravati 100 26,900-31,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,700-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 30,500, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 677 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 637 Cottonseed refined 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 660 650 Linseed oil 810 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 675 Soyoil Solvent 637 633 Cottonseed refined 658 650 Cottonseed solvent 628 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 674 Soyoil Solvent 638 634 Cottonseed refined oil 659 652 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 679 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 679 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 687, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *