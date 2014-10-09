Nagpur, Oct 9 Barring a sharp rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in Diwali festival demand from millers and retailers against weak stock arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada also jacked prices up. Strong rally on Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 2,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-32,500 27,400-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-32,600 27,500-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,000-32,000 Amravati 200 26,400-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,700-31,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,500, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 628 628 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 678 Soyoil Solvent 638 638 Cottonseed refined oil 659 659 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 687, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-29,000 28,800-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (71.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *