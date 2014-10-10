Nagpur, Oct 10 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia. Easy condition in American soya digam, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and release of stock from stockists also also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South- based crushing plants also pushed up prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-33,500 27,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-33,600 27,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,200-32,800 Amravati 200 26,800-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,000-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 640 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 676 Soyoil Solvent 631 637 Cottonseed refined 648 658 Cottonseed solvent 628 633 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 678 Soyoil Solvent 633 638 Cottonseed refined oil 649 659 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 679 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 684, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 684, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 687, Supa - 685, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-29,000 28,400-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *