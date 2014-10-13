Nagpur, Oct 13 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move till Maharashtra Assembly elections and unseasonal rains because of `Hudhud' cyclone, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, Assembly election day after tomorrow and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices. Only 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of unseasonal rains in major parts of Vidarbha and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,400 29,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,500 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 28,000-32,000 Amravati 100 27,600-31,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,300-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 40 9,800-10,000 9,600-9,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 673 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 633 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 622 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined 638 648 Cottonseed solvent 618 623 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 681 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 684, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 684, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 687, Supa - 685, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-29,000 28,400-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *