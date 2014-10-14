Nagpur, Oct 14 Barring a sharp rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in Diwali festival demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Short supply from crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, healthy supply from producing belts and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-30,700 27,400-31,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-30,800 27,500-31,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,900-33,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,000-30,0200 Amravati 500 26,600-31,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,600-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,500, Malkapur - 31,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 667 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 627 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 660 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined oil 648 648 Cottonseed solvent oil 628 628 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 682 NANDED Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 677, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 677, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 676, Koosnoor - 677, Solapur - 678, Supa - 676, Sangli - 679. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,400-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 22,900, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Assembly elections. * * * *