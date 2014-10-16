Nagpur, Oct 16 soyabean and cottonseed oil prices nosedived at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in volatile trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 617 Cottonseed refined 640 650 Cottonseed solvent 620 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 670 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 642 651 Soyoil Solvent 611 618 Cottonseed refined 649 650 Cottonseed solvent 618 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 652 Soyoil Solvent 612 620 Cottonseed refined oil 638 644 Cottonseed solvent oil 618 626 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 660 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 660 671 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 660, Chalisgaon - 662, Pachora - 664, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 659, Solapur - 658, Supa - 666, Sangli - 666. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *