Nagpur, Oct 17 The slide in sopyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, linseed and rapeseed oils too reported fresh fall on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Reports about good production of linseed and rapessed in this season also pushed down these oils here. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased festival season demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,600 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,700-32,000 27,400-31,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-30,800 27,500-31,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 27,300-31,400 Amravati 500 26,900-30,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 27,000-31,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,100, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 647 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 609 Cottonseed refined 630 640 Cottonseed solvent 610 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 670 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 636 642 Soyoil Solvent 596 606 Cottonseed refined 632 640 Cottonseed solvent 612 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 644 Soyoil Solvent 597 610 Cottonseed refined oil 628 634 Cottonseed solvent oil 608 616 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 653 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 655 JALNA Soyoil refined 650 559 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 662 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 648, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *