Nagpur, Oct 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment and all eyes are on Maharashtra Assembly election results, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted nearly steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased arrival from producing belts. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices. Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-32,000 27,700-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-32,100 27,800-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,000-31,400 Amravati 400 26,700-30,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 26,500-31,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 670 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 636 636 Soyoil Solvent 596 596 Cottonseed refined 632 632 Cottonseed solvent 612 612 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 597 597 Cottonseed refined oil 628 628 Cottonseed solvent oil 608 608 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 650 550 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 648, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,800 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *