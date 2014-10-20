Nagpur, Oct 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment
and all eyes are on Maharashtra Assembly election results, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted nearly steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here on poor demand from local traders amid
increased supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased arrival from
producing belts. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also pushed down
prices. Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,100 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-32,000 27,700-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-32,100 27,800-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 27,000-31,400
Amravati 400 26,700-30,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 26,500-31,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 670 670
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 636 636
Soyoil Solvent 596 596
Cottonseed refined 632 632
Cottonseed solvent 612 612
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 597 597
Cottonseed refined oil 628 628
Cottonseed solvent oil 608 608
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 645
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
649 649
JALNA
Soyoil refined
650 550
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647,
Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 648, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,800 27,500-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 21
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *