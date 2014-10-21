Nagpur, Oct 21 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,700 28,700-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,800 28,800-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 27,200-31,500 Amravati 300 27,700-31,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 27,500-31,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 652 652 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 612 612 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 670 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,770 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil Solvent 607 607 Cottonseed refined 642 642 Cottonseed solvent 622 622 AKOLA Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil Solvent 609 609 Cottonseed refined oil 638 638 Cottonseed solvent oil 618 618 DHULIA Soyoil refined 659 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 659 JALNA Soyoil refined 660 560 NANDED Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 660, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 661, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 660, Supa - 664, Sangli - 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.0 degree Celsius (68.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC will be closed between Wednesday and Saturday on the occasion of Diwali. * * * *