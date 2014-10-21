Nagpur, Oct 21 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply
from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here.
About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-31,700 28,700-32,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-31,800 28,800-32,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 27,200-31,500
Amravati 300 27,700-31,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 27,500-31,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 652 652
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 612 612
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 670 670
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,770 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 647 647
Soyoil Solvent 607 607
Cottonseed refined 642 642
Cottonseed solvent 622 622
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 649 649
Soyoil Solvent 609 609
Cottonseed refined oil 638 638
Cottonseed solvent oil 618 618
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 659 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
659 659
JALNA
Soyoil refined
660 560
NANDED
Soyoil refined 663 663
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657,
Baramati - 660, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 661, Parbhani - 660,
Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 660, Supa - 664, Sangli - 664.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,300,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.0 degree Celsius (68.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC will be closed between
Wednesday and Saturday on the occasion of Diwali.
* * * *