Nagpur, Nov 10 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. Notable rise in Malaysian plam oil also affected trading activity here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from traders amid weak supply from plants. Fresh hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed buying support from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing belts. Healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,900 28,000-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-35,000 28,100-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 28,000-34,200 Amravati 400 27,500-33,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 27,800-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,500-2,290 1,800-2,300 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 600 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 611 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 638 Soyoil Solvent 592 597 Cottonseed refined 625 631 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 637 Soyoil Solvent 592 596 Cottonseed refined oil 625 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 641 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 646, Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 643, Supa - 645, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,300 Akola -30,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,900, Hingoli - 31,100, Jalna - 30,900, Koosnoor - 31,200, Latur - 31,000, Nanded - 31,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.4 degree Celsius (65.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *