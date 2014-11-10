Nagpur, Nov 8 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on but demand was poor in weak trading activity SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-34,250 28,500-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-34,350 28,600-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 28,100-33,900 Amravati 200 27,600-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,800-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 400 1,500-2,300 1,800-2,200 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 597 602 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 636 640 Soyoil Solvent 596 601 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 639 Soyoil Solvent 595 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 648 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 646 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 646, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 645, Supa - 647, Sangli - 649. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300 Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *