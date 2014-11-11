Nagpur, Nov 11 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported nearly steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 596 Cottonseed refined 620 625 Cottonseed solvent 600 604 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 632 Soyoil Solvent 590 594 Cottonseed refined 621 625 Cottonseed solvent 601 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 635 Soyoil Solvent 590 593 Cottonseed refined oil 620 626 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 603 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 642 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 6431, Supa - 64, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,800 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)