Nagpur, Nov 12 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid good
supply from plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, no takers to soyabean oil
and fresh fall in soymeal also affected morale of crushing plants.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,600 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,700 28,000-34,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,800 28,100-35,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 27,900-34,200
Amravati 200 27,500-33,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,800-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 200 1,700-2,065 1,500-2,290
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined 621 621
Cottonseed solvent 601 601
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined
639 639
NANDED
Soyoil refined 641 641
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 6431, Supa - 64, Sangli - 647.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,300 29,000-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,800
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100,
Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *