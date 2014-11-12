Nagpur, Nov 12 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, no takers to soyabean oil and fresh fall in soymeal also affected morale of crushing plants. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,600 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,700 28,000-34,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,800 28,100-35,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,900-34,200 Amravati 200 27,500-33,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,800-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 200 1,700-2,065 1,500-2,290 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 642 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 6431, Supa - 64, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,300 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,800 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *