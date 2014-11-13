Nagpur, Nov 13 Barring a fall in linseed and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil because of good arrival from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported further fall on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Continuous fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here. About 8,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,250 28,000-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,350 28,100-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 27,800-34,000 Amravati 400 27,500-33,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 27,500-34,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,265 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,700 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 642 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 6431, Supa - 64, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,800-29,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.9 degree Celsius (66.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *