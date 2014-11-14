Nagpur, Nov 14 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils traded at previous level in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated here for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from local crushing plants and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as American soymeal reported down. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains fear. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, good rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,400 28,000-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,500 28,100-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 27,800-34,000 Amravati 200 27,600-33,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,100-34,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,265 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 594 Cottonseed refined 615 619 Cottonseed solvent 595 601 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,700 2,700 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 628 Soyoil Solvent 585 587 Cottonseed refined 616 619 Cottonseed solvent 597 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 631 Soyoil Solvent 587 590 Cottonseed refined oil 615 619 Cottonseed solvent oil 595 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 637 639 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 639 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 636 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 640 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 637, Supa - 637, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,500-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *