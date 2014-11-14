Nagpur, Nov 14 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved
down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak
global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oils traded at previous level in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated here for fourth day today on
persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from local crushing plants and weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as American soymeal reported
down.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions because of rains fear. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX,
good rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
plants also boosted prices.
About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,400 28,000-34,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,500 28,100-34,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 27,800-34,000
Amravati 200 27,600-33,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 28,100-34,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,265
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 594
Cottonseed refined 615 619
Cottonseed solvent 595 601
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,700 2,700
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 625 628
Soyoil Solvent 585 587
Cottonseed refined 616 619
Cottonseed solvent 597 601
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 631
Soyoil Solvent 587 590
Cottonseed refined oil 615 619
Cottonseed solvent oil 595 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 639
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
639 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined
636 638
NANDED
Soyoil refined 639 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637,
Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 637, Supa - 637, Sangli - 643.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,500-28,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *