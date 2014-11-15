Nagpur, Nov 15 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down last two sessions. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady here in weak trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants increased supply from producing belts. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also forced to pull down prices. About 7,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,200 28,000-34,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,300 28,100-34,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,300-33,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,500-34,000 Amravati 300 27,800-33,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 28,100-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,265 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 594 Cottonseed refined 610 615 Cottonseed solvent 590 696 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,700 2,700 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 620 624 Soyoil Solvent 581 585 Cottonseed refined 612 615 Cottonseed solvent 592 596 AKOLA Soyoil refined 621 626 Soyoil Solvent 582 585 Cottonseed refined oil 610 613 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 635 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 634 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 632 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 635 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 633, Baramati - 633, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 635, Parbhani - 637, Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 632, Supa - 634, Sangli - 638. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.8 degree Celsius (67.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *