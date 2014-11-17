Nagpur, Nov 17 About 15 dollar per tonne fall in last two weeks showing its effects in major edible oil prices here. Major edible oils today suffered heavily on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. New crop arrival, sharp fall on NCDEX, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices and major traders adopted wait and watch move, according to sources * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oils today nosedived here in absence of buyers amid good stock in ready position. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Moved down again on poor buying support from local crushing plants good supply from producing belts. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and weak condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices. About 10,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,200 28,000-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,300 28,100-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,300-33,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 27,700-34,000 Amravati 400 27,800-33,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,100-34,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 300 1,500-2,160 1,700-2,265 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 575 583 Cottonseed refined 600 608 Cottonseed solvent 580 688 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 690 700 Linseed oil 760 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,700 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 618 Soyoil Solvent 574 580 Cottonseed refined 600 610 Cottonseed solvent 580 591 AKOLA Soyoil refined 615 622 Soyoil Solvent 573 581 Cottonseed refined oil 600 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 591 DHULIA Soyoil refined 622 625 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 624 630 JALNA Soyoil refined 622 630 NANDED Soyoil refined 625 629 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623, Baramati - 623, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 625, Parbhani - 627, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 622, Supa - 624, Sangli - 628. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *