Nagpur, Nov 17 About 15 dollar per tonne fall in last two weeks showing its
effects in major edible oil prices here. Major edible oils today suffered heavily on lack of
demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. New crop
arrival, sharp fall on NCDEX, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices
and major traders adopted wait and watch move, according to sources
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oils today nosedived
here in absence of buyers amid good stock in ready position.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on poor buying support from local traders amid good
supply from producing regions.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
Moved down again on poor buying support from local crushing plants good supply from
producing belts. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and weak
condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices.
About 10,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,200 28,000-34,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,300 28,100-34,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,300-33,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 900 27,700-34,000
Amravati 400 27,800-33,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 28,100-34,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 300 1,500-2,160 1,700-2,265
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 624
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 575 583
Cottonseed refined 600 608
Cottonseed solvent 580 688
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 690 700
Linseed oil 760 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,700
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 614 618
Soyoil Solvent 574 580
Cottonseed refined 600 610
Cottonseed solvent 580 591
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 615 622
Soyoil Solvent 573 581
Cottonseed refined oil 600 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 591
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 622 625
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
624 630
JALNA
Soyoil refined
622 630
NANDED
Soyoil refined 625 629
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623,
Baramati - 623, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 625, Parbhani - 627,
Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 622, Supa - 624, Sangli - 628.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 19 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *