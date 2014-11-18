Nagpur, Nov 18 Barring a fall in soyabean and sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on lack of demand from local traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined further here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content from producing regions. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. About 8,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-33,700 27,500-34,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-33,800 27,600-34,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 26,700-34,000 Amravati 200 26,300-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,100-33,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 300 1,500-2,160 1,700-2,265 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 615 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 574 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 680 690 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 612 Soyoil Solvent 567 572 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 608 614 Soyoil Solvent 568 573 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 622 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 620 624 JALNA Soyoil refined 622 625 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 623 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 619, Chalisgaon - 625, Pachora - 623, Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 618, Supa - 622, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (69.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *