Nagpur, Nov 20 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose and sunflower refined oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major select edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices here. About 7,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,850 27,200-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,950 27,300-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 26,900-34,000 Amravati 200 26,300-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,200-33,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,160 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 610 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 680 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 608 608 Soyoil Solvent 568 568 Cottonseed refined oil 590 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 620 620 JALNA Soyoil refined 622 622 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 616 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 619, Chalisgaon - 625, Pachora - 623, Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 618, Supa - 622, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *