Nagpur, Nov 20 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices
also affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose and sunflower refined oil today opened on weak note on
lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Soyabean, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled
steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in major select edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices here.
About 7,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,850 27,200-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-33,950 27,300-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 26,900-34,000
Amravati 200 26,300-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,200-33,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 33,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,160
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 610
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570
Cottonseed refined 590 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 670 680
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 607 607
Soyoil Solvent 567 567
Cottonseed refined 590 600
Cottonseed solvent 570 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 608 608
Soyoil Solvent 568 568
Cottonseed refined oil 590 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 619 619
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
620 620
JALNA
Soyoil refined
622 622
NANDED
Soyoil refined 618 616
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620,
Baramati - 619, Chalisgaon - 625, Pachora - 623, Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 618, Supa - 622, Sangli - 625.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
