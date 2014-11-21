Nagpur, Nov 21 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally here on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from
producing belts. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries
from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,850 27,200-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-33,950 27,300-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 26,800-33,900
Amravati 100 26,300-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,200-33,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,160
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 613 610
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 573 570
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 670 670
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 609 607
Soyoil Solvent 569 565
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 610 607
Soyoil Solvent 570 568
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 621 619
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
622 628
JALNA
Soyoil refined
622 620
NANDED
Soyoil refined 619 616
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622,
Baramati - 621, Chalisgaon - 625, Pachora - 623, Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 622, Solapur - 620, Supa - 623, Sangli - 625.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,100-28,600 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.0 degree Celsius (53.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *