Nagpur, Nov 22 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to rise on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Unseasonal rains which damaged ready crop heavily in this season, sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for good recovery. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,950 27,000-33,850 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-34,050 27,100-33,950 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,100-33,900 Amravati 100 26,300-33,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,200-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,160 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 617 613 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 577 573 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 612 609 Soyoil Solvent 572 570 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 613 609 Soyoil Solvent 573 569 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 624 622 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 623 621 JALNA Soyoil refined 625 622 NANDED Soyoil refined 622 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 626, Parbhani - 625, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 624, Supa - 626, Sangli - 628. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,200-28,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *