Nagpur, Nov 22 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Healthy hike in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil prices and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices,
sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again here on increased demand from local traders amid thin
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
continued to rise on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from
producing belts. Unseasonal rains which damaged ready crop heavily in this season,
sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil and notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for good recovery.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,950 27,000-33,850 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-34,050 27,100-33,950 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,300-32,000 31,300-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 27,100-33,900
Amravati 100 26,300-33,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,200-33,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,160
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 617 613
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 577 573
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 612 609
Soyoil Solvent 572 570
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 613 609
Soyoil Solvent 573 569
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 624 622
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
623 621
JALNA
Soyoil refined
625 622
NANDED
Soyoil refined 622 618
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625,
Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 626, Parbhani - 625,
Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 624, Supa - 626, Sangli - 628.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,200-28,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
