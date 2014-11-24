Nagpur, Nov 24 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Notable rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquires from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,150 27,500-33,950 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,250 27,600-34,050 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,500-33,900 Amravati 100 27,100-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,400-2,056 1,500-2,160 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 619 616 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 579 577 Cottonseed refined 560 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 615 612 Soyoil Solvent 575 573 Cottonseed refined 597 590 Cottonseed solvent 577 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 614 611 Soyoil Solvent 574 570 Cottonseed refined oil 600 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 573 DHULIA Soyoil refined 626 624 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 624 622 JALNA Soyoil refined 627 624 NANDED Soyoil refined 624 622 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 627, Baramati - 627, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 628, Parbhani - 626, Koosnoor - 626, Solapur - 627, Supa - 629, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *