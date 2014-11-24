Nagpur, Nov 24 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
climbed in overseas markets. Notable rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing belts. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquires from South-based plants also jacked up
prices.
About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,150 27,500-33,950 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,250 27,600-34,050 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 27,500-33,900
Amravati 100 27,100-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,700-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,400-2,056 1,500-2,160
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 619 616
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 579 577
Cottonseed refined 560 590
Cottonseed solvent 580 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 615 612
Soyoil Solvent 575 573
Cottonseed refined 597 590
Cottonseed solvent 577 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 614 611
Soyoil Solvent 574 570
Cottonseed refined oil 600 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 573
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 626 624
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
624 622
JALNA
Soyoil refined
627 624
NANDED
Soyoil refined 624 622
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 627,
Baramati - 627, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 628, Parbhani - 626,
Koosnoor - 626, Solapur - 627, Supa - 629, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *