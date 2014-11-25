Nagpur, Nov 25 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)jacked up here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good buying support from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 4,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,750 28,000-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,850 28,100-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,500-34,200 Amravati 100 27,300-33,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 200 1,500-2,006 1,400-2,056 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 621 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 580 Cottonseed refined 605 595 Cottonseed solvent 585 679 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 619 Soyoil Solvent 585 578 Cottonseed refined 603 595 Cottonseed solvent 583 577 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 618 Soyoil Solvent 585 580 Cottonseed refined oil 605 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 628 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 634 629 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 634 629 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 636, Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 637, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *