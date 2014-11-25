Nagpur, Nov 25 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a
firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in
Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from
South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further hike in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)jacked
up here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing regions. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and good buying support from South-based plants also pushed up
prices.
About 4,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,750 28,000-34,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,850 28,100-34,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 27,500-34,200
Amravati 100 27,300-33,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,700-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 200 1,500-2,006 1,400-2,056
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 621
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 580
Cottonseed refined 605 595
Cottonseed solvent 585 679
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 625 619
Soyoil Solvent 585 578
Cottonseed refined 603 595
Cottonseed solvent 583 577
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 618
Soyoil Solvent 585 580
Cottonseed refined oil 605 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 636 628
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
634 629
JALNA
Soyoil refined
637 634
NANDED
Soyoil refined 634 629
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637,
Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 636,
Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 637, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
