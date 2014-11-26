Nagpur, Nov 26 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported weak on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply
from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,650 28,000-34,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,750 28,100-34,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,5000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 27,500-34,100
Amravati 200 27,300-33,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,600-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,006
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 628
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 588
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 625 625
Soyoil Solvent 585 585
Cottonseed refined 603 603
Cottonseed solvent 583 583
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 585 585
Cottonseed refined oil 605 605
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 636 636
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
634 634
JALNA
Soyoil refined
637 637
NANDED
Soyoil refined 634 634
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637,
Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 636,
Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 637, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.1 degree Celsius (53.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
