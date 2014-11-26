Nagpur, Nov 26 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,650 28,000-34,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,750 28,100-34,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,5000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 27,500-34,100 Amravati 200 27,300-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,600-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,006 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 628 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 588 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 625 Soyoil Solvent 585 585 Cottonseed refined 603 603 Cottonseed solvent 583 583 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 585 585 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 634 634 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 637 NANDED Soyoil refined 634 634 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 636, Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 637, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,800, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.1 degree Celsius (53.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *