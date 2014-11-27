Nagpur, Nov 27 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,800 28,000-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,900 28,100-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,700-34,300 Amravati 200 27,300-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,200-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,006 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 626 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 585 Cottonseed refined 595 603 Cottonseed solvent 575 682 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 618 623 Soyoil Solvent 578 581 Cottonseed refined 595 603 Cottonseed solvent 575 583 AKOLA Soyoil refined 617 622 Soyoil Solvent 576 581 Cottonseed refined oil 596 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 574 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 626 634 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 624 631 JALNA Soyoil refined 627 632 NANDED Soyoil refined 624 630 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 6327, Baramati - 627, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 628, Parbhani - 626, Koosnoor - 626, Solapur - 627, Supa - 629, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,400, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *