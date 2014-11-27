Nagpur, Nov 27 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil
prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence
of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against
adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible
oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils quoted static here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by
stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,800 28,000-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,900 28,100-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 27,700-34,300
Amravati 200 27,300-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,200-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,006
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 626
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 585
Cottonseed refined 595 603
Cottonseed solvent 575 682
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,680 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 618 623
Soyoil Solvent 578 581
Cottonseed refined 595 603
Cottonseed solvent 575 583
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 617 622
Soyoil Solvent 576 581
Cottonseed refined oil 596 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 574 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 626 634
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
624 631
JALNA
Soyoil refined
627 632
NANDED
Soyoil refined 624 630
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 6327,
Baramati - 627, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 628, Parbhani - 626,
Koosnoor - 626, Solapur - 627, Supa - 629, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,400, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *